Chainlink May Be the Most Undervalued Token Heading Into 2026. Here's One Reason Why.

Key Points

Many blockchain-based financial systems, games, and tokens won't work without so-called oracle data -- and Chainlink is the leading data provider.

Chainlink-driven contracts have moved $27.3 trillion from one account to another, and that figure tripled over the last two years.

10 stocks we like better than Chainlink ›

Chainlink's (CRYPTO: LINK) most underappreciated asset is its market-leading function as an oracle network.

Oracles are the plumbing that supplies verifiable off-chain (aka "real-world") data to smart contracts. That may sound mundane, but it's the infrastructure that almost every meaningful decentralized finance (DeFi), tokenized real-world asset (RWA), and liquid-staking use case requires.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Without oracle data, these systems don't work.

Chainlink's sweet spot

If Web3 adoption ever reaccelerates, demand for secure, tamper-resistant data would explode. Chainlink will sit squarely at the center of that demand surge -- if and when it arrives.

Two numbers sharpen the point:

As of Dec. 9, 2025, Chainlink is down 33% year to date.

Chainlink's usage metrics already show massive real activity.

The official Chainlink metrics page reports a cumulative total value executed (TVE) of $27.3 trillion as of November 2025. That's up from $17.6 trillion in November 2024 and $9.0 trillion in November 2023. To clarify, TVE is the amount of money smart contracts have moved from one account to another, in this case, based on Chainlink's oracle data feeds.

In short, Chainlink usage is scaling up even now, though the crypto market is in a dead spot of muted enthusiasm and without game-changing Web3 progress on the horizon.

Turning queries into value

That gap between soaring Chainlink query activity and plunging token prices is a big deal.

Chainlink is helping developers move more usage into token-level economics (paid data products, cross-chain messaging, and staking). Materially rising paid data requests and locked/staked Chainlink tokens would translate real, recurring token demand into reduced effective supply. If adoption continues at this pace, Chainlink's supply and demand economics could eventually shift into overdrive. The steep price drop in 2025 suggests that those future revenue and lock-up effects may not be fully priced in.

Now, Chainlink isn't the only oracle on the market, just the most effective and popular one. Delayed fee payouts, large accounts unlocking their tokens, or regulatory setbacks could keep Chainlink depressed.

But the token looks terribly undervalued today, given its key role in smart contract execution.

Should you invest $1,000 in Chainlink right now?

Before you buy stock in Chainlink, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Chainlink wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $521,550!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,133,904!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 981% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 8, 2025

Anders Bylund has positions in Chainlink. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chainlink. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.