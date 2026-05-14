Chainlink Is the Infrastructure Powering Most of Crypto -- Is It a Buy?

Key Points

Chainlink is the oracle network that secures 70% of the DeFi market.

It has landed partnerships with multiple high-profile financial institutions, including SWIFT and JPMorgan Chase.

Despite widespread use, Chainlink has been a losing investment over the last five years.

10 stocks we like better than Chainlink ›

Investors interested in decentralized finance (DeFi) often focus on the blockchains that power it, such as Ethereum, Solana, and Hyperliquid. But there's another blockchain network that arguably plays an even more important role.

Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK) is a blockchain oracle network that provides real-world data to blockchains. The smart contracts and applications built on blockchains like Ethereum can't access this data on their own. They need an oracle -- and Chainlink is by far the most successful. Let's see if that makes it worth buying.

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Popular with decentralized and traditional finance

Chainlink was the first major blockchain oracle, and it leveraged its first-mover advantage to capture a sizable share of the DeFi market. At the end of 2025, Chainlink reported that it had a 70% oracle market share in DeFi. On Ethereum, where it launched, it has over 80%.

Further strengthening Chainlink's position is its Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP). CCIP enables different blockchains to communicate with each other by exchanging messages and tokens. Many of the top DeFi protocols, including Aave and Lido, use CCIP. The Coinbase crypto exchange also chose CCIP as its exclusive cross-chain infrastructure for all Coinbase wrapped assets.

Traditional financial institutions are also turning to Chainlink as they incorporate blockchain technology. SWIFT, the most widely used international payments network, has partnered with Chainlink to enable financial institutions to connect to public and private blockchains. JPMorgan Chase worked with Chainlink and Ondo Finance to connect the bank's Kinexys blockchain unit with tokenized asset markets on public blockchains. And Europe's largest asset manager, Amundi, launched a tokenized mutual fund powered by Chainlink.

The bear case

Although Chainlink has carved out an important position for itself, there are a few concerns. It has several competitors, including Pyth Network, an oracle network designed for Solana's high-performance blockchain. Pyth is the dominant oracle on Solana and has also done well on Hyperliquid, where it recently secured $100 billion in trading volume.

Another problem is that, as useful as Chainlink is, that hasn't translated into more value for LINK tokens or its investors. Chainlink's all-time high of $53 happened over five years ago, and it has lost 80% of its value since then. While other top cryptocurrencies and some crypto stocks set new highs or came close to them in 2025, Chainlink didn't. This could be an example of how a crucial service in the crypto ecosystem isn't always a good investment.

Should you buy Chainlink?

Chainlink has potential, considering its role in DeFi and its growing list of partners in traditional finance. The Securities and Exchange Commission also launched spot Chainlink exchange-traded funds in January 2026, opening the door for institutional investments, and Chainlink seems like the type of cryptocurrency that could catch on with serious investors.

There's an argument to be made that Chainlink is undervalued -- it has a market cap of $7 billion and secures $47 billion in assets -- but even if that's the case, a value investing approach doesn't always work in the world of cryptocurrency. Investing could make sense if you want exposure to oracle networks in your crypto portfolio, but I wouldn't commit too much money, given Chainlink's lackluster performance as an investment.

Should you buy stock in Chainlink right now?

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JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Lyle Daly has positions in Chainlink, Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aave, Chainlink, Ethereum, Hyperliquid, JPMorgan Chase, and Solana. The Motley Fool recommends Coinbase Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.