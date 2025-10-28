Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Q3 Profit Retreats, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (CBNA) released earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $4.70 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $7.49 million, or $1.64 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 21.2% to $13.15 million from $16.68 million last year.

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.70 Mln. vs. $7.49 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.72 vs. $1.64 last year. -Revenue: $13.15 Mln vs. $16.68 Mln last year.

