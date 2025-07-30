C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $152.47 million, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $126.25 million, or $1.05 per share, last year.

Excluding items, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $155.78 million or $1.29 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 7.7% to $4.137 billion from $4.483 billion last year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

