C.H. Robinson Rewards Shareholders With 1.6% Dividend Hike

In a shareholder-friendly move, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) board of directors approved a dividend hike of 1.6%, thereby raising its quarterly cash dividend to 63 cents per share ($2.52 annualized) from 62 cents ($2.48 annualized). The raised dividend will be paid out on Jan. 5, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 5, 2025. The move reflects CHRW’s intention to utilize free cash to enhance its shareholders’ returns.

Notably, CHRW has been making uninterrupted dividend payments that have increased annually on a per share basis for more than 25 years. As of Nov. 5, 2025, CHRW had almost 118,403,777 shares outstanding.

CHRW has been consistently making efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and share buybacks, which are encouraging. C.H. Robinson rewarded its shareholders in 2022 through a combination of cash dividends ($285.32 million) and share repurchases ($1.459 billion). Continuing the shareholder-friendly approach, in 2023, CHRW repurchased shares worth $63.88 million and paid $291.56 million in cash dividends. During 2024, CHRW returned $294.77 million in the form of cash dividends (did not repurchase any shares). During the first nine months of 2025, CHRW returned $227.05 million in the form of cash dividends and $240.25 million through share repurchases.

Dividend-paying stocks provide a solid income stream and have fewer chances of experiencing wild price swings. Dividend stocks, like CHRW, are safe bets for creating wealth, as the payouts generally act as a hedge against economic uncertainty like the current scenario.

CHRW’s management’s decision to increase its quarterly dividend payout reflects the company’s commitment to boosting shareholder value, apart from underlining confidence in its business. We believe such shareholder-friendly initiatives should boost investor confidence and positively impact this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s bottom line. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Shareholder-Friendly Moves by Other Transportation Companies

CHRW is not the only player from theZacks Transportation sector that has rewarded its shareholders with dividend payouts or share buyback programs in 2025.

To name a few, on Sept. 8, 2025, Kirby Corporation’s (KEX) board of directors announced a stock repurchase authorization of up to an additional $8 million shares of common stock. With this bold initiative, KEX is not only enhancing shareholder value but also signaling confidence in its ongoing business strategy. This latest authorization is in addition to the previously announced 5 million share repurchase authorization, of which almost 0.8 million shares were available for repurchase as of Sept. 5, 2025. As a result, Kirby is now authorized to repurchase almost 8.8 million shares collectively.

On Aug. 11, 2025, Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) board of directors approved a new share repurchase program. Per the new program, WERN is now authorized to repurchase up to 5 million shares.

On approval of this new program, Werner’s board has withdrawn the earlier share repurchase authorization, which had almost 1.8 million shares remaining available for repurchase as of June 30, 2025 (unveiled during WERN’s second-quarter 2025 earnings release on July 29, 2025). The new authorization is expected to continue until the company’s board announces its withdrawal.

