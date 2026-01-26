C.H. Robinson to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Jan. 28, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth-quarter 2025 earnings has been revised upward by 0.90% over the past 60 days to $1.12 per share. The consensus mark has increased 0.20% from the fourth-quarter 2024 actuals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.96 billion, indicating a 5.4% decrease from the fourth quarter of 2024 actuals.

C.H. Robinson has an encouraging earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 10.4%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for C.H. Robinson this earnings season.

Factors Likely to Have Influenced CHRW's Q4 Performance

CHRW's performance in the to-be-reported quarter is expected to have been significantly affected by the divestiture of CHRW’s Europe Surface Transportation business last year, lower volume in its North America truckload services, due to the freight downturn, and lower pricing in the ocean services.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for North American Surface Transportation revenue for the fourth-quarter is pegged at $2.86 billion, indicating a 2% increase from the year-ago reported figure. For Global Forwarding’s fourth-quarter revenues, the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $736.12 million, indicating a 16.7% decrease from the year-ago reported figure. The downside is expected to have been caused by lower pricing in CHRW’s ocean services.

The consensus mark for All Other and Corporate (Robinson Fresh, Managed Services and Other Surface Transportation) fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $366.74 million, indicating a 26.4% decline from the year-ago reported figure. The downside is likely to have been due to lower transaction volume and the divestiture of CHRW’s Europe Surface Transportation business.

On the contrary, geopolitical uncertainty, tariff-related pressures and persistent inflation are likely to have weighed on the freight broker’s operations. These headwinds may have caused volatility, limiting CHRW’s ability to maintain strong yields and consistent revenue growth.

What Our Model Says About CHRW

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for CHRW this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

CHRW has an Earnings ESP of +0.06% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Highlights of CHRW's Q3 Earnings

C.H. Robinson reported mixed third-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues missed the same.

Quarterly earnings per share of $1.40 outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 and improved 9.3% year over year. Total revenues of $4.14 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.29 billion and fell 10.9% year over year, owing to the divestiture of CHRW’s Europe Surface Transportation business, lower pricing and volume in the ocean services, and lower pricing in the truckload services.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few more stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Canadian National Railway CNI has an Earnings ESP of +0.44% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The company is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Jan. 30.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings has been revised upward by 2.14% at $1.43 per share over the past 60 days. CNI’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the preceding four quarters and missed twice in the remaining, the average miss was 0.1%.

Expeditors International of Washington EXPD has an Earnings ESP of +0.34% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. EXPD is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Feb. 24. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2025 earnings has been revised 1.39% upward over the past 60 days. EXPD’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 13.94%.

