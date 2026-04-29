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C.H. Robinson Q1 Profit Rises, But Revenue Slightly Down

April 29, 2026 — 06:09 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) on Wednesday reported an increase in profit for the first quarter, driven by lower expenses.

Net income rose to $147.2 million or $1.22 per share, compared to $135.3 million or $1.11 per share last year. Adjusted earnings per share were $1.35, compared to $1.17 last year.

Total revenue edged down 0.8% to $4.01 billion, primarily driven by lower volume in ocean and truckload services and lower pricing in ocean services. This was partially offset by higher pricing in truckload and less than truckload services.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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