C.H. Robinson Launches AI-Driven Cross-Border Freight Service

C.H. Robinson CHRW has announced the launch of its new cross-border freight consolidation service, marking a strategic step toward solving inefficiencies in U.S.-Mexico-Canada supply chains. The company consolidates less-than-truckload freight at secure facilities in Mexico, moves it across the border on a single truck and uses its AI-powered Optimizer technology to route freight to final destinations. This integrated service, which also includes bonded warehousing and customs brokerage, delivers up to 40% cost savings to cross-border shippers and provides up to 48 hours of earlier freight visibility. This is a major advantage for manufacturers that depend on just-in-time deliveries.

The company is introducing this solution at a crucial time, as shippers face higher tariffs, longer border delays and rising transportation costs. Its ability to defer or eliminate U.S. tariffs through bonded warehouse solutions gives automotive suppliers, in particular, a powerful way to manage expenses tied to steep steel and aluminum tariffs. Retailers importing food and beverages, healthcare companies sourcing medical equipment from Mexico, and industrial manufacturers can also benefit from streamlined freight flows and improved cost efficiency.

The company strengthens its competitive position with this launch by leveraging real-time data and AI to maximize trailer utilization, minimize miles traveled, and dynamically select optimal routes and carriers. This tech-enabled approach helps deepen customer relationships, differentiate the company from competitors and boost customer loyalty through efficiency gains.

Share Price Performance

Owing to such tailwinds, share price of CHRW have risen 31.1% in a year against the 10.8% fall of the Transportation - Services industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank

CHRW currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sectormay consider LATAM Airlines Group LTM and SkyWest SKYW.

LTM currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

LTM has an expected earnings growth rate of 45% for the current year. The company has a mixed earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, missed once and met in the remaining one, delivering an average beat of 4.04%.

SKYW currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

SkyWest has an expected earnings growth rate of 28.06% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 21.92%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

