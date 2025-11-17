CGNX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Cognex Corp (Symbol: CGNX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.95, changing hands as low as $35.47 per share. Cognex Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CGNX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CGNX's low point in its 52 week range is $22.67 per share, with $49.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.98.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.