CGN Power Co. Declares Dividend After AGM Success

CGN Power Co (HK:1816) has released an update.

CGN Power Co., Ltd. successfully conducted its 2023 Annual General Meeting and other shareholder meetings on May 29, 2024, with all proposed resolutions passed via open ballot. The company confirmed the payment of an annual final dividend of RMB0.094 per share, to be distributed on July 10, 2024. This dividend payout follows a year marked by strong shareholder approval for the company’s board reports and supervisory committee’s statements.

For further insights into HK:1816 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.