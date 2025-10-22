Markets
GIB

CGI's Polish Unit To Acquire Comarch Polska

October 22, 2025 — 11:13 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - CGI (GIB-A.TO, GIB), Wednesday announced that its wholly owned Polish subsidiary, CGI Information Systems and Management Consultants (Polska) sp. z o.o. has agreed to buy Comarch Polska SA, a subsidiary of Comarch SA, specializing in IT solutions for public administration.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Once the acquisition of Comarch Polska SA is complete, more than 460 IT and business consulting professionals will join CGI, growing the firm's presence in Poland and the Baltic States to approximately 1,500 professionals.

"CGI and Comarch Polska share entrepreneurial roots, with both companies founded to deliver on the promise of technological innovation, and built through close collaboration with clients," said François Boulanger, CGI President and CEO. "Upon completion, the merger enables CGI to strengthen the depth of our public sector expertise, bring our global expertise to clients, and accelerate growth in Poland, one of Europe's most digitally advanced regions."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GIB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.