CGIE Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the Capital Group International Equity ETF (Symbol: CGIE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.05, changing hands as low as $33.76 per share. Capital Group International Equity shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CGIE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CGIE's low point in its 52 week range is $26.10 per share, with $37.0598 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.03.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.