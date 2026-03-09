Markets
CGIE Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

March 09, 2026 — 11:12 am EDT

In trading on Monday, shares of the Capital Group International Equity ETF (Symbol: CGIE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.05, changing hands as low as $33.76 per share. Capital Group International Equity shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CGIE shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Capital Group International Equity 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, CGIE's low point in its 52 week range is $26.10 per share, with $37.0598 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.03.

BNK Invest
