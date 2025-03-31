CGI Signs Exclusivity Agreement To Acquire Apside

(RTTNews) - CGI (GIB), a global leader in IT and business consulting, Monday has entered an exclusivity agreement to acquire Apside, a France-based digital and engineering services firm.

The deal was signed with Apside's main shareholders, Siparex and Crédit Agricole Group's investment firms, on March 28, 2025. The acquisition is pending regulatory approvals, employee consultations, and other closing conditions, with completion expected by June 2025.

Apside, with nearly 50 years of industry experience, specializes in manufacturing, financial services, insurance, mutual health insurance, and the public sector, offering expertise in data, AI, cloud, and cybersecurity. Serving 300+ clients across 28 offices in six countries, the company has a strong presence in France, Canada, Portugal, Belgium, Morocco, and Switzerland. Upon closing, 2,500+ Apside professionals will integrate into CGI, enhancing its footprint in these regions.

Caroline de Grandmaison, President of CGI's France and Luxembourg operations, stated that the merger would expand CGI's presence in France and strengthen its expertise in manufacturing and financial services. She highlighted the companies' shared culture and values, emphasizing their focus on client proximity, professional commitment, and service excellence. The acquisition also allows CGI to integrate engineering services into its offerings.

Apside President Valérie Lafdal noted that both companies, founded in the same year, have similar business models centered on operational excellence and technology-driven value creation. She expressed confidence that the merger would accelerate digital transformations for clients while offering Apside employees a collaborative and growth-oriented work environment.

