CGI, Posti Expand Partnership In Omnichannel Communication Solutions

(RTTNews) - IT and business consulting service firm CGI Inc. (GIB-A.TO) and Posti, a postal service and logistics company, on Tuesday said they have expanded their strategic partnership through a new eight-year agreement.

The deal focuses on omnichannel communications solutions that combine digital and physical communication channels to help organizations improve communication reach, delivery reliability and cost predictability.

The collaboration covers the entire communications value chain, including printing, distribution and digital channels, enabling centralized communication management and more efficient operations.

The companies said the partnership will also support the development of new solutions built around Posti's OmaPosti platform, which is used by 2.7 million people in Finland.

"CGI plays a significant role in Finland's communications ecosystem with nearly 500 million digital messages, and 19 million paper letters move through CGI's systems annually," said Niraj Sood, President of CGI's operations in Finland, Poland and the Baltics. "This partnership with Posti now spans the entire communications value chain, enabling us to deliver more integrated omnichannel solution for our clients. By combining our expertise, we can improve communication reach, reliability and customer experience, while also advancing innovation through the OmaPosti platform."

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