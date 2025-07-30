CGI Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - CGI Inc. (GIB) revealed earnings for third quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at C$408.6 million, or C$1.82 per share. This compares with C$440.1 million, or C$1.91 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CGI Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$470.1 million or C$2.10 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$2.08 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.4% to C$4.09 billion from C$3.67 billion last year.

CGI Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$408.6 Mln. vs. C$440.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$1.82 vs. C$1.91 last year. -Revenue: C$4.09 Bln vs. C$3.67 Bln last year.

