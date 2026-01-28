CGI Inc. Profit Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - CGI Inc. (GIB-A.TO) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$442.0 million, or C$2.03 per share. This compares with C$438.6 million, or C$1.92 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CGI Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$461.0 million or C$2.12 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.7% to C$4.078 billion from C$3.785 billion last year.

CGI Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

