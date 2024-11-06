News & Insights

CGI Group Shows Strong Growth in 2024 Results

November 06, 2024 — 07:14 am EST

CGI Group (TSE:GIB.A) has released an update.

CGI Group reported a solid financial performance for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024, with revenue and earnings per share showing significant growth. The company’s revenue for Q4 reached $3.66 billion, marking a 4.4% increase, while the diluted EPS rose by 8.5%. For the entire fiscal year, revenue grew to $14.68 billion and diluted EPS increased by 6.6%, reflecting CGI’s strong market position.

