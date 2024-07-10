CGI Group (GIB) Expands Clientele With the State of Colorado

CGI Group GIB is expanding its footprint in the public sector by securing partnerships aimed at modernizing and enhancing various governmental operations. The State of Colorado opted for GIB’s solutions for the modernization of its payroll operations.



Leveraging CGI Advantage, an industry-leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform, the company aims to enhance efficiency and user experience for 33,000 state employees across all government branches.



The initiative underscores GIB’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions that improve outcomes through unified ERP capabilities, enhanced security and a modernized architecture designed to reduce costs and mitigate risks.

CGI Rides on Expanding Clientele

The latest move is in sync with GIB’s focus on enhancing efficiency and user experience in Colorado’s state payroll operations through CGI Advantage.



Building on its success in Colorado, in April, CGI was also selected by the County of Los Angeles to modernize its financial, budget, inventory, payroll and HR systems using CGI Advantage, enhancing operational efficiency and service delivery across one of the nation’s largest public sector entities.



GIB’s expanding international footprint has also been a key catalyst. In second-quarter fiscal 2024, overall bookings were CAD 3.8 billion for a book-to-bill ratio of 100% and 113% on a trailing 12-month basis.



Booking ratios for the reported quarter were led by Finland, Poland and Baltics at 127%, Western and Southern Europe at 115% and the U.K. and Australia at 109%. Global backlog hit CAD 26.8 billion in the reported quarter.



An expanding customer base and portfolio strength are expected to drive top-line growth. GIB’s strong partner base, which includes Munich Re, Nokia NOK, Exxon Mobil XOM and Amazon AMZN, has been a key catalyst.



In June CGI Group extended its partnership with Nokia to integrate 5G private wireless networking technology with CGI business services, enhancing digital solutions for connected, real-time operations, exemplified by their 5G testbed for Smart Nano NI in Northern Ireland.



CGI renewed its partnership with ExxonMobil to enhance payment and loyalty services across Europe and Asia Pacific. It leveraged CGI PayPartner360 to support more than 13,000 fuel retail sites and engage 10 million active users globally.



CGI’s partnership with Amazon’s cloud computing platform, Amazon Web Services (AWS), remains noteworthy. Per the terms, the company will provide its flexible cloud-ready enterprise payments solution, CGI All Payments on AWS, to streamline payment procedures for banks and offer scalability, ISO 20022 standards compliance and cloud-based delivery.

However, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s cautionary spending and overall slow procurement decision-making have negatively impacted its near-term prospects. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.



The stock has declined 5.3% year to date against the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s return of 29.6%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues is pegged at $2.69 billion, indicating a 0.27% year-over-year decline. The consensus estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.40 per share, which remained unchanged in the past 30 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.