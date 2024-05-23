CGI Group Announces New CEO François Boulanger

CGI Group (TSE:GIB.A) has released an update.

CGI Group has announced François Boulanger as its new President and CEO, starting October 1, 2024, succeeding George D. Schindler who will retire but remain on the Board and serve as a strategic advisor. Boulanger’s appointment is part of a long-term succession plan and is set to lead the company following a period of significant growth, with CGI doubling its share price and substantially increasing its market capitalization under Schindler’s leadership.

