CGI (GIB) Price Target Decreased by 12.37% to 91.90

The average one-year price target for CGI (NYSE:GIB) has been revised to $91.90 / share. This is a decrease of 12.37% from the prior estimate of $104.88 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $69.93 to a high of $114.79 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 47.55% from the latest reported closing price of $62.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 349 funds or institutions reporting positions in CGI. This is an decrease of 175 owner(s) or 33.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GIB is 0.16%, an increase of 38.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.41% to 120,630K shares. The put/call ratio of GIB is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 16,290K shares representing 8.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 5,839K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,267K shares , representing a decrease of 24.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIB by 89.85% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 5,440K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,858K shares , representing a decrease of 7.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIB by 25.90% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 5,265K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company.

FIL holds 5,200K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,488K shares , representing an increase of 52.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GIB by 106.47% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.