Markets
GIB

CGI Extends Collaboration With Google Cloud For Gemini Enterprise AI Integration

January 20, 2026 — 07:14 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - CGI Inc. (GIB), an IT and business consulting services firm, said on Tuesday that it has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to utilize the Gemini Enterprise AI platform.

Under the multi-year agreement, CGI consultants will gain access to the platform, and the collaboration will include joint training programs and solution development to support clients in integrating AI into IT and business services.

CGI said the expanded collaboration builds on its existing use of Google AI tools, including Google Code Assist, and will incorporate Google's latest agentic AI capabilities.

The company added that it maintains partnerships with more than 150 technology providers as part of its global alliance strategy.

"Our expanded relationship with Google Cloud is about accelerating the delivery of outcomes with Agentic AI—not just pilots—as our clients want AI that is enterprise-grade, secure, reliable and measurable," said Dave Henderson, Chief Technology Officer, CGI.

On Friday, CGI shares closed at $91.80, down 0.91%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GIB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.