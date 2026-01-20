CGI Extends Collaboration With Google Cloud For Gemini Enterprise AI Integration

(RTTNews) - CGI Inc. (GIB), an IT and business consulting services firm, said on Tuesday that it has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to utilize the Gemini Enterprise AI platform.

Under the multi-year agreement, CGI consultants will gain access to the platform, and the collaboration will include joint training programs and solution development to support clients in integrating AI into IT and business services.

CGI said the expanded collaboration builds on its existing use of Google AI tools, including Google Code Assist, and will incorporate Google's latest agentic AI capabilities.

The company added that it maintains partnerships with more than 150 technology providers as part of its global alliance strategy.

"Our expanded relationship with Google Cloud is about accelerating the delivery of outcomes with Agentic AI—not just pilots—as our clients want AI that is enterprise-grade, secure, reliable and measurable," said Dave Henderson, Chief Technology Officer, CGI.

On Friday, CGI shares closed at $91.80, down 0.91%.

