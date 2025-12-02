Markets
CGI Expands Long-Standing Partnership With Highmark To Strengthen Payment Integrity

December 02, 2025 — 11:13 am EST

(RTTNews) - CGI Inc. (GIB) on Tuesday announced that it has renewed and expanded its partnership with Highmark Inc., extending a decade-long collaboration focused on improving claims payment accuracy.

The revised agreement is set to improve how Highmark uses CGI's ProperPay platform by incorporating better data analytics and recovery audit tools to aid in claims reviews across the board.

So far, this partnership has produced solid results, like better recovery rates, fewer false positives, and a 98 percent audit uphold rate.

Both companies believe that this enhanced collaboration will help pinpoint overpayments more effectively, make review processes smoother, and bring in new AI-driven features to add more value to Highmark's healthcare network.

GIB is currently trading at $88.44, up $0.17 or 0.19 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

