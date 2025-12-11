CGI Bags Contract From Texas Department Of Information Resources Cooperative

(RTTNews) - CGI Inc. (GIB), an information Technology company, Thursday announced that it has secured a contract from Texas Department of Information Resources or DIR.

The financial details of the contract have not been divulged.

CGI will offer commercial off-the-shelf or COTS software to state and local governments to advance digital transformation, data integration and citizen engagement across the public sector ecosystem.

This will also include CGI Advantage, a SaaS enterprise resource planning solution and CGI Transcend, a SaaS case management solution primarily designed for health and human services agencies, that supports enhanced service delivery, collaboration and data-driven decision-making.

In pre-market activity, GIB shares were trading at $89.48, down 0.72% on the New York Stock Exchange.

