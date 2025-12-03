CGI Announces Acquisition Of Online Business Systems; Strengthens Presence In Winnipeg

(RTTNews) - CGI (GIB) announced the acquisition of Online Business Systems, an IT consulting firm based in Winnipeg. The company said the integration of Online Business Systems expands CGI's reach among enterprise clients in Canada and the United States. More than 350 professionals are joining CGI across Canada and the United States.

Michael Godin, President, CGI Canada, said: "This acquisition significantly strengthens our presence in Winnipeg, and Online Business Systems' local expertise in digital transformation, cybersecurity and AI further enhances CGI's portfolio of services and solutions."

