CGCP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (Symbol: CGCP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.63, changing hands as low as $22.57 per share. Capital Group Core Plus Income shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CGCP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CGCP's low point in its 52 week range is $21.735 per share, with $23.005 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.61.

