CG Advances Wealth Management Push With Majority Stake in MAI

The Carlyle Group Inc. CG has completed its previously announced acquisition of a majority stake in MAI Capital Management (“MAI”), a registered investment advisor (RIA) focused on wealth management services for high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients. The transaction closed on June 4, 2026, following the agreement announced in March 2026.

Following the completion of the transaction, Carlyle is now the majority owner of MAI, while MAI continues to operate under its existing leadership team and maintain operational independence. MAI employees and advisors will continue to hold a significant minority ownership stake in the business.

Strategic Implications Behind CG’s Acquisition

The acquisition represents a strategic step in Carlyle’s efforts to expand its presence in wealth management, a business that generates recurring fee-based revenues and benefits from long-term client relationships. Through MAI, CG gains greater exposure to advisory revenues linked to client assets under management (AUM), providing a more stable earnings stream than traditional private equity and credit businesses.

The transaction also gives Carlyle access to a scaled wealth management platform serving high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients. With approximately $77.3 billion in client assets managed or advised as of April 2026, MAI provides Carlyle with exposure to the growing wealth advisory market. As client assets grow and demand for advisory, investment management and family office services increases, the company can benefit from higher fee-based revenues generated through MAI’s expanding platform.

MAI provides Carlyle with a proven platform for future expansion, supported by a track record of more than 30 acquisitions, including Evoke Advisors. This track record highlights MAI's ability to drive growth through both strategic acquisitions and organic client expansion. As a result, Carlyle is well-positioned to participate in continued consolidation within the fragmented RIA market while supporting long-term growth in AUM and advisory revenues.

The MAI acquisition complements Carlyle’s broader efforts to expand its wealth management and advisor-focused platform. In December 2025, the company acquired Intelliflo from Invesco Ltd., strengthening its wealth technology and advisor digital infrastructure. Carlyle has invested in iCapital Network, a platform that expands access to alternative investments through technology-enabled distribution channels. Together with MAI, these investments enhance CG’s wealth management ecosystem and support its strategy of building scalable, fee-based businesses with long-term growth potential.

CG’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Over the past three months, shares of CG have declined 10.1% against the industry’s growth of 6.2%.

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Currently, Carlyle carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Acquisitions by Other Finance Firms

Last week, U.S. Bancorp USB completed its previously announced acquisition of BTIG, LLC. The transaction strengthens the company’s capital markets platform by adding institutional equity sales and trading, equity capital markets, equity electronic trading, and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory capabilities.

The acquisition aligns with USB’s broader strategy to deepen its capital markets capabilities and diversify fee-based revenue streams. BTIG’s expertise in institutional trading, equity capital markets and advisory services is expected to strengthen the company’s ability to serve corporate and institutional clients through a more comprehensive suite of products and solutions.

In May 2026, Hancock Whitney HWC agreed to acquire OFB Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of One Florida Bank, in an all-cash transaction valued at $377.6 million. The deal represents a strategic expansion for HWC into the Orlando market, one of the fastest-growing large metro areas in the United States.

The acquisition is expected to deepen HWC’s presence across Florida and enhance its competitive scale against regional and super-regional banks.

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