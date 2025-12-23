CFRA Upgrades Pool (POOL)

Fintel reports that on December 23, 2025, CFRA upgraded their outlook for Pool (NasdaqGS:POOL) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.76% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Pool is $331.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $242.40 to a high of $393.75. The average price target represents an increase of 43.76% from its latest reported closing price of $230.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pool is 6,654MM, an increase of 25.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,397 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pool. This is an decrease of 68 owner(s) or 4.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to POOL is 0.18%, an increase of 9.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.01% to 45,498K shares. The put/call ratio of POOL is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 3,459K shares representing 9.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,563K shares representing 6.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,206K shares , representing an increase of 13.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POOL by 19.23% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,214K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,210K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POOL by 8.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,151K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,145K shares , representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POOL by 17.87% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,067K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,058K shares , representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POOL by 17.93% over the last quarter.

