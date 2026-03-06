CFRA Upgrades Netflix (NFLX)

Fintel reports that on March 6, 2026, CFRA upgraded their outlook for Netflix (NasdaqGS:NFLX) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.58% Upside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for Netflix is $115.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $80.11 to a high of $158.97. The average price target represents an increase of 16.58% from its latest reported closing price of $99.03 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Netflix is 40,377MM, a decrease of 10.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,975 funds or institutions reporting positions in Netflix. This is an decrease of 1,061 owner(s) or 21.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NFLX is 0.61%, an increase of 35.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 739.20% to 3,363,386K shares. The put/call ratio of NFLX is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 99,599K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,040K shares , representing an increase of 89.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 24.93% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 89,341K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,316K shares , representing an increase of 89.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 25.33% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 86,059K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,952K shares , representing an increase of 87.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 38.07% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 63,535K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,925K shares , representing an increase of 85.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 41.66% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 61,895K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.