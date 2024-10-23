CFPB orders Apple, Goldman Sachs to pay over $89M for ‘Apple Card failures’

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, or CFPB, has taken action against Apple (AAPL) and Goldman Sachs (GS) for “customer service breakdowns and misrepresentations that impacted hundreds of thousands of Apple Card users.” The CFPB said it found that Apple failed to send tens of thousands of consumer disputes of Apple Card transactions to Goldman Sachs, and when Apple did send disputes to Goldman Sachs, the bank did not follow numerous federal requirements for investigating the disputes. Apple and Goldman launched Apple Card despite third-party warnings to Goldman that the Apple Card disputes system was not ready due to technological issues, CFPB added. These failures meant that consumers faced long waits to get money back for disputed charges, and some had incorrect negative information added to their credit reports. The CFPB is ordering Goldman Sachs to pay at least $19.8M in redress and a $45M civil money penalty, and Apple to pay a $25M civil money penalty. The CFPB is also banning Goldman Sachs from launching a new credit card unless it can provide a credible plan that the product will actually comply with the law. The CFPB also found that Apple and Goldman Sachs misled consumers about interest-free payment plans for Apple devices. Many customers thought they would automatically get interest-free monthly payments when buying Apple devices with their Apple Card. Instead, they were charged interest. In some cases, Apple did not even show the interest-free payment option on its website on certain browsers. Goldman Sachs also misled consumers about the application of some refunds, which led to consumers paying additional interest charges.

