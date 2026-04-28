CFO Sells 30,000 Shares of Flywire Worth $420,000

Key Points

Cosmin Pitigoi sold 30,000 shares for a transaction value of ~$420,000 on April 21, 2026.

The disposition represented 3.12% of his direct Common Stock holdings, reducing his direct position from 962,138 to 932,138 shares.

All shares transacted were held directly; no indirect entities or derivative securities were involved.

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On April 21, 2026, Cosmin Pitigoi, Chief Financial Officer of Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW), reported the direct open-market sale of 30,000 shares of Common Stock at a price of $14.00 per share according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 30,000 Transaction value $420,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 932,138 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $12.8 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($14.00); post-transaction value based on April 21, 2026 market close price.

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Cosmin Pitigoi's prior transaction history?

This is the first open-market sale disclosed by Pitigoi since at least March 2024, with the prior filings reflecting only administrative transactions and no net sales or purchases.

This is the first open-market sale disclosed by Pitigoi since at least March 2024, with the prior filings reflecting only administrative transactions and no net sales or purchases. What percentage of Pitigoi's direct Common Stock holdings was affected?

The 30,000 shares sold represented 3.12% of his direct Common Stock position at the time of the transaction.

The 30,000 shares sold represented 3.12% of his direct Common Stock position at the time of the transaction. Does Pitigoi retain a substantial ownership stake after this transaction?

Following the sale, Pitigoi continues to hold 932,138 shares of Voting Common Stock directly, maintaining a sizable equity exposure in the company.

Following the sale, Pitigoi continues to hold 932,138 shares of Voting Common Stock directly, maintaining a sizable equity exposure in the company. Were any derivative securities or indirect entities involved in this transaction?

No; the sale involved only directly held shares, with no participation by trusts, LLCs, or derivative instruments.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $1.64 billion Revenue (TTM) $623.03 million Net income (TTM) $13.50 million 1-year price change N/A

Note: 1-year price change calculated as of April 21, 2026.

Company snapshot

Offers a global payment enablement platform and vertical-specific software, supporting cross-border and multi-currency transactions for sectors including education, healthcare, travel, and business-to-business organizations.

Generates revenue primarily through transaction fees and value-added services integrated into its proprietary payment network and software solutions.

Serves educational institutions, healthcare providers, travel companies, and enterprises requiring secure, efficient payment processing and reconciliation.

Flywire Corporation operates at scale as a specialized payment enablement provider, leveraging a proprietary platform to facilitate complex, cross-border transactions. The company’s strategy centers on vertical integration and direct connections to alternative payment methods, enhancing client payment experiences across key industries. Its competitive edge lies in tailored solutions for high-value, regulated verticals and a robust global payment network.

What this transaction means for investors

Cosmin Pitigoi’s sale of Flywire stock is notable for the timing and the size of the position.

Pitigoi has served as Flywire’s CFO since joining the company in March 2024. This means he missed most of the decline in the fintech stock since it launched its IPO in 2021.

Nonetheless, despite a modest rebound since early 2025, the stock has fallen significantly since Pitigoi became CFO. Consequently, he has sold shares at a lower price historically.

However, the fact that he sold 3.12% of his holdings is good news for investors. The modest size of the sale relative to his total position implies that he sold shares for personal reasons instead of reasons related to the company’s performance.

The financials indicate this may be a time to stay confident. Revenue rose by 27% in 2025, and the company turned profitable after posting years of net losses. Over time, that turn to profitability could bolster confidence in the stock, possibly leading to the rebound that Flywire investors have probably waited years to witness.

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Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.