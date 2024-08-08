CFA Brings Transparency to Direct Indexing

Active decisions made by asset managers in creating and maintaining index-based products should be transparent to investors, and the CFA Institute has developed a framework to assist in this. This framework aims to improve transparency, communication, and investor understanding of innovations such as smart beta ETFs and direct indexing.

It explains index-based strategies according to their level of active decision-making, placing indexing on a spectrum beyond traditional market cap weighting based on strategy, sources of returns, and level of discretion.

Rhodri Preece, CFA, highlights the outdated nature of a simple bifurcation between active and passive investment products, emphasizing the varied design features and layers of active decision-making in index-based strategies.

Finsum: Moreover, advisors need to be more familiar with these products because they bring solid advantages to clients.

direct indexing

custom indexing

personalized indexing

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.