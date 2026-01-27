C&F Financial Corp. Reports Rise In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - C&F Financial Corp. (CFFI) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $6.71 million, or $2.07 per share. This compares with $6.02 million, or $1.87 per share, last year.

C&F Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

