CF Bankshares Inc. Profit Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - CF Bankshares Inc. (CFBK) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $5.55 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $4.27 million, or $0.68 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.2% to $30.06 million from $29.99 million last year.

CF Bankshares Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.55 Mln. vs. $4.27 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.88 vs. $0.68 last year. -Revenue: $30.06 Mln vs. $29.99 Mln last year.

