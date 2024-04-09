CEVA Unveils Multi-Protocol Wireless Platform IP for IoT

CEVA, Inc. CEVA has introduced a portfolio of multi-protocol wireless platform intellectual property (IP) called Ceva-Waves Links. The IP includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ultra-Wideband and IEEE 802.15.4.

The portfolio is powered by the Ceva-Waves solutions. The first IP in this family is Ceva-Waves Links100, which combines Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4 and 802.15.4 for Internet of Things (IoT) applications. These subsystems come with optimized co-existence schemes and can be adapted to different radios and configurations.

The solutions are designed to work together in order to sense data efficiently. The modular structure of the Ceva-Waves Links family enables its customers to personalize the solution per their needs. This ensures flexible and up-to-date wireless IPs for growing processing needs.

Future iterations of Ceva-Waves Links may include advanced Wi-Fi 6/6E/7 featuring machine learning optimization for diverse applications, next-level Bluetooth for improved data transmission rates and ultra-wideband for precise micro-location. The pre-integrated radio solutions are crafted to support a wide range of setups and foundry process nodes.

The company is benefiting from the growing demand for IoT devices that are known for their smaller, low-cost, high-performing and innovative offerings. These devices need compact system-on-chips that integrate among themselves to provide multiple functionalities on a single chip.

CEVA is also benefiting from customer wins in Wi-Fi6 IP. The company is leveraging its robust connections across the value chain, technology portfolio and expanding end markets. The company is also gaining from the royalties that it is generating from mobile and IoT markets.

