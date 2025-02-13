Signal processing specialist Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA) reported fourth-quarter results on Thursday, Feb. 13, that matched or exceeded analysts' consensus expectations. Total revenue of $29.2 million outperformed analysts' forecasts of $27 million while adjusted earnings per share (EPS) stood at $0.11, in line with forecasts and showing a 10% year-over-year increase.

Overall, this suggests a strong quarter with significant growth in licensing and royalty streams, despite some challenges in operating margins.

Metric Q4 2024 Analysts' Estimate Q4 2023 Change (YOY) Adjusted EPS $0.11 $0.11 $0.10 10% Revenue $29.2 million $27 million $24.2 million 21% Royalty revenue $13.5 million N/A $12.3 million 9.8% Adj. operating income $4.5 million N/A $1.9 million 137%

Company Overview

Ceva is known for its expertise in digital signal processing (DSP) and artificial intelligence (AI) processors, primarily serving edge devices such as consumer electronics and automotive markets. The company's scalable licensing and royalty business model allows it to license its technology to other firms while collecting royalties on the sales of products that integrate its intellectual property (IP). This model supports high-margin revenue growth as the deployment of Ceva-powered products increases worldwide.

Recently, Ceva has been focusing on expanding its IP portfolio to meet the growing demands in areas like AI, 5G, and IoT. By signing new licensing agreements and pursuing strategic partnerships, it continues to strengthen its position in international markets. This strategy not only boosts revenue but also solidifies its foothold in high-growth sectors.

Fourth-Quarter Highlights

Ceva's total revenue reached $29.2 million in Q4, a 21% increase year over year. Licensing revenue, in particular, rose by 33% to $15.7 million, supported by significant strategic deals, including major wins in the 5G modem technology space. The company's royalty revenue grew by 9.8% year over year, totaling $13.5 million. Ceva recorded shipments of 623 million Ceva-powered units, marking a 38% growth, a testament to the increasing adoption of its technology. Moreover, record shipments in Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and cellular IoT facilitated robust royalty income.

Despite these wins, challenges persist. The company reported a GAAP net loss of $1.7 million for the quarter, although this was a significant improvement from the $8.1 million loss in the prior year. The decline in the GAAP gross margin, falling to 88% from 91% a year earlier, is another operational concern. This decline primarily stems from the increased engineering efforts required for key projects, affecting the cost structure.

Financially, the quarter saw Ceva leveraging its strategic and diversified IP portfolio widely across key geographic markets such as Asia Pacific and Europe. However, it faces challenges from larger competitors and custom designs, compelling it to consistently innovate and maintain technological leadership.

Outlook

Looking ahead, Ceva management didn't offer specific forward guidance in its earnings report. Elsewhere management has said that it remains optimistic about maintaining its growth trajectory. It has emphasized its commitment to ongoing investment in research and development to enhance its technological offerings, particularly in AI and connectivity sectors. Such investments are expected to help seize organic and potentially non-organic growth opportunities.

The future outlook appears promising with management's focus on expanding its footprint in the AI, 5G, and IoT markets. Moreover, maintaining strong international market exposure is seen as crucial to cushion against regional market fluctuations, thereby ensuring continued revenue growth and diversification benefits for the company.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 932% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 176% for the S&P 500.*

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now…

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 7, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Ceva. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.