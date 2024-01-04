CEVA Introduces Next-Gen RivieraWaves Wi-Fi 7 IP Platform

Ceva CEVA recently launched the RivieraWaves Wi-Fi 7 IP platform, which focuses on leveraging the latest IEEE 802.11be standard. The platform is claimed to offer all the features, including channel bandwidth up to 320 MHz supported by 6GHz band, multiple input, multiple output configuration of up to 16 x 16 and 4K Quadrature Amplitude Modulation.

CEVA is already leading the WiFi IP segment with approximately 40 Wi-Fi 6 licensing till now. With its latest introduction of RivieraWaves Wi-Fi 7 IP, the company will be able to offer high-performance Wi-Fi solutions for various high-end applications like gateways, TVs, streaming devices, AR/VR headsets and many more.

This new platform that builds upon existing leadership in the field will provide a complete solution for incorporating 802.11be Media Access Control and Physical Layer into future Wi-Fi System-on-Chip products.

The company seems to gain from the increased demand for its offerings from Original Equipment Manufacturers and semiconductor companies. These industries are encountering a rising need for Wi-Fi IP, with the objective of reducing development costs and mitigating risks in chip design. In fact, Ceva’s RivieraWaves Wi-Fi 7 IP platform is rolled out to serve industrial clients using the Internet of Things and other high-end consumers.

The company’s Wi-Fi licensing revenues are to be driven by Wi-Fi 7 demand. Wi-Fi 6 royalties will also contribute to CEVA’s growth. However, the company is currently encountering near-term challenges due to factors, such as the Israel-Palestine conflict and its main development facilities located in Herzliya, Israel. Additionally, the company's reliance on a limited number of clients makes it susceptible to risk concentration and increased dependency.

Moreover, within an intensely competitive industry, numerous competitors are actively seeking to expand their footprint in signal-processing IP markets. The competitors aim to achieve this by slashing licensing and royalty fees in order to attract customers.

Currently, Ceva carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of CEVA have declined 18.3% in the past year.

