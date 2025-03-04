News & Insights

Ceva, Arm, SynaXG To Offer 5G-Advanced Solution That Delivers Energy Efficiency For 5G NR Processing

(RTTNews) - Ceva (CEVA) announced a strategic collaboration with Arm and SynaXG to offer a customized 5G-Advanced solution that delivers energy efficiency for 5G NR processing in wireless network equipment and satellites. Built with Arm Neoverse N2 CPUs, the Ceva-PentaG-RAN platform and SynaXG's carrier-grade RAN software, the solution redefines power efficiency for 5G infrastructure applications.

Elad Baram, Product Marketing Director, Mobile Broadband Business Unit, Ceva, said: "In collaboration with Arm and SynaXG, we've achieved a major breakthrough in reducing power consumption for 5G workloads, enabling the development of compact, lightweight, and environmentally friendly infrastructure."

