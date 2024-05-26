Cettire Ltd. Refutes Counterfeit Product Claims

Cettire Ltd. (AU:CTT) has released an update.

Cettire Ltd., an online luxury goods retailer, has firmly refuted claims of selling non-genuine products as alleged by a media article from The Australian, which cited a report from a short seller. The company emphasizes its strong and authentic supply chain, which excludes suppliers from certain regions, and underscores its commitment to customer service, as evidenced by a significant increase in customer retention and a high percentage of repeat customers. Cettire maintains that there are no verified cases of counterfeit sales on their platform and believes the negative press misrepresents its business operations and customer satisfaction levels.

