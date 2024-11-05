Cettire Ltd. Sees Changes in Substantial Shareholding

Cettire Ltd. (AU:CTT) has released an update.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has ceased to be a substantial holder in Cettire Ltd., following significant transactions involving Morgan Stanley. These transactions included the acquisition of thousands of ordinary shares, impacting the company’s voting securities. This development could be of interest to investors observing the shifting dynamics in Cettire Ltd.’s shareholder structure.

