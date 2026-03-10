CES Energy Solutions Corp. Reveals Advance In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled C$68.30 million, or C$0.32 per share. This compares with C$41.86 million, or C$0.18 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.8% to C$664.51 million from C$605.38 million last year.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

