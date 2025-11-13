CES Energy Solutions Corp. Bottom Line Drops In Q3

(RTTNews) - CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) revealed a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$40.48 million, or C$0.18 per share. This compares with C$46.63 million, or C$0.20 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.8% to C$623.22 million from C$606.51 million last year.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$40.48 Mln. vs. C$46.63 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.18 vs. C$0.20 last year. -Revenue: C$623.22 Mln vs. C$606.51 Mln last year.

