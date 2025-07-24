CervoMed Inc. to Present 32-Week Primary Endpoint Results from RewinD-LB Study at AAIC 2025 Conference Call on July 28

CervoMed to present 32-week results from its Phase 2b RewinD-LB study in dementia with Lewy bodies on July 28, 2025.

CervoMed Inc. will host a conference call and webcast on July 28, 2025, at 8:00 AM ET to present the primary endpoint results from the 32-week Extension phase of the Phase 2b RewinD-LB study of neflamapimod, a treatment for dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB). The study, which includes 159 patients, is designed to evaluate the effectiveness of neflamapimod while excluding those with Alzheimer's disease co-pathology. The primary outcome measures the change in clinical dementia ratings, alongside various secondary assessments. Funded largely by a $21.3 million grant from the National Institutes of Health, the study spans 43 sites across the U.S., UK, and Netherlands. CervoMed is focused on developing treatments for age-related neurologic disorders and views neflamapimod as a promising candidate for addressing synaptic dysfunction in DLB and similar conditions.

Potential Positives

Company will present primary endpoint results at 32 weeks from the Phase 2b RewinD-LB study, indicating significant progress in research on dementia with Lewy bodies.

The conference call and webcast provide an opportunity for investors and stakeholders to engage with the results and learn more about the company's progress and future directions.

The clinical study is backed by a substantial $21.3 million grant from the National Institutes of Health, underscoring confidence in the research's importance and potential impact.

CervoMed's investigational treatment, neflamapimod, addresses synaptic dysfunction, positioning the company to target a critical aspect of neurodegenerative diseases.

Potential Negatives

Company is still in a clinical stage, which may raise concerns about the viability and market potential of its product, neflamapimod.

The focus on a narrow subgroup (patients with pure DLB) could limit the applicability and market size of their treatment.

The reliance on a $21.3 million grant from NIH may indicate financial constraints in funding their research independently.

FAQ

What is the primary endpoint of the RewinD-LB study?

The primary endpoint measures the change in the Clinical Dementia Rating – Sum of Boxes over 32 weeks.

When will the new results be shared?

Results will be shared during a conference call on Monday, July 28, 2025, at 8:00 AM ET.

How can I access the conference call and webcast?

You can register for the webcast and access the call using the information provided on CervoMed's website.

What is neflamapimod being evaluated for?

Neflamapimod is being evaluated as a treatment for dementia with Lewy bodies in the ongoing Phase 2b study.

Who is funding the RewinD-LB study?

The study is primarily funded by a $21.3 million grant from the National Institutes of Health's National Institute on Aging.

Full Release





Company to share primary endpoint results at 32-Weeks from Extension phase following late-breaking presentations at Alzheimer's Association International Conference



®



(AAIC) 2025









Conference call and webcast to be held Monday, July 28 at 8:00 AM ET







BOSTON, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVO), a clinical stage company focused on developing treatments for age-related neurologic disorders, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, July 28 at 8:00 AM ET to share new results, including the primary endpoint results at 32-weeks of the Extension phase, from the Phase 2b RewinD-LB study of neflamapimod in dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB). The details of the upcoming late-breaking presentations at AAIC 2025 can be found



here



.







Conference Call / Webcast Details







The company will host a conference call and webcast with slide presentation at 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday, July 28, 2025.



To register for the webcast, please click







here







.



Participants should dial 1-877-425-9470 (domestic) or 1-201-389-0878 (international) with the code 13755139.





To access the Call me™ feature, which avoids having to wait for an operator, click



here



.





The live webcast and replay will be available under “Events & Presentations” in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website,



https://www.cervomed.com



.







About the RewinD-LB Phase 2b Study in Dementia with Lewy Bodies and Next Steps







The RewinD-LB clinical study is a randomized, 16-week, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study evaluating oral neflamapimod (40mg TID), with a 32-week neflamapimod only treatment Extension phase, in 159 patients with DLB. Patients with Alzheimer’s disease co-pathology, as assessed by plasma ptau181 levels, were excluded from the study. Compared to patients with “pure” DLB – who may comprise up to 50% of the total diagnosed DLB patient population at any given time – DLB patients with AD co-pathology have significant, irreversible neuronal loss in the hippocampus that limits response to treatment. The primary outcome measure in the study is change in the Clinical Dementia Rating – Sum of Boxes, and secondary endpoints include Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study - CGIC, the Timed Up and Go test, and a cognitive test battery. The RewinD-LB study is funded primarily by a $21.3 million grant from the National Institutes of Health’s National Institute on Aging, which is expected to be disbursed over the course of the study as costs are incurred. The study includes 43 sites across in the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. Participants completing the 16-week Initial phase of the study were able to continue in the study while receiving neflamapimod treatment for an additional 32-week Extension phase, within which the same efficacy assessments were conducted during the first 16 weeks as were obtained during the Initial phase.







About CervoMed







CervoMed is a clinical-stage company focused on developing treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. The Company is currently developing neflamapimod, an investigational, orally administered small molecule brain penetrant that inhibits p38 mitogen-activated protein kinase alpha. Neflamapimod has the potential to treat synaptic dysfunction, the reversible aspect of the underlying neurodegenerative processes that cause disease in DLB and certain other major neurological disorders. Neflamapimod is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2b study in patients with DLB.







Investor Contact:







PJ Kelleher





LifeSci Advisors







Investors@cervomed.com







617-430-7579







Media







Argot Partners







cervomed@argotpartners.com







212-600-1902



