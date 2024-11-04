CervoMed announces key takeaways from presentations on neflamapimod

CervoMed (CRVO) announced key takeaways from two oral presentations characterizing the potential of neflamapimod as a treatment for patients with dementia with Lewy bodies, DLB, that were presented at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease Conference, CTAD, on November 1, 2024. Key takeaways from the presentation include: “Key takeaways from the presentations: We have demonstrated a treatment effect on a robust biomarker of neurogenerative disease activity in DLB… We are targeting a patient population that is most likely to respond to neflamapimod in the RewinD-LB trial… By exclusively enrolling patients without biomarker evidence of tau pathology the sample size of RewinD-LB provides high statistical power to detect a statistically significant and clinically meaningful difference between neflamapimod and placebo.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CRVO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.