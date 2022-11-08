Cerulli Study Shows Demand for Financial Planning Increases with Volatility

According to research reported in the latest edition of Cerulli Edge, the demand for financial planning increases with market volatility. Cerulli said that investors experiencing market volatility for the first time are more open to receiving advisor guidance. The report noted that eighteen percent of investors working with an advisor do not have a financial plan in place, but they do consider one important. In light of that figure, Cerulli recommends that advisors consider re-introducing their financial planning services, especially during periods of high market volatility, since some clients may not be aware of their planning offerings. The research noted that advisors who offer financial planning find that their clients are better positioned to stay the course and remain calm when market performance declines, which enables advisors to develop stronger client relationships. Scott Smith, Director of Advice Relationships at Cerulli Associates, said the following, “Financial planning shifts the focus to progress made toward achieving goals rather than investment performance. This frames volatility in the context of a bigger picture, which helps clients feel prepared when market shocks arise.”

Finsum:Based on a new Cerulli research report, clients are better positioned to stay the course during market volatility if their advisors offer financial planning.

