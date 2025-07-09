Certara, Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 6th

Certara, Inc. will announce Q2 2025 financial results on August 6, 2025, with a conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

Quiver AI Summary

Certara, Inc. announced it will release its second-quarter financial results for 2025 on August 6th, following market closure, with a conference call hosted by management at 5:00 PM ET to discuss these results. Investors who wish to participate in the call must register online, and early registration is advised. A live and archived webcast of the call will be accessible on the Certara website. Certara is known for its leadership in model-informed drug development, providing biosimulation software and services to over 2,400 clients globally, including biopharmaceutical companies and regulatory agencies.

Potential Positives

Certara will provide an update on its financial results for Q2 2025, which may indicate the company's current financial health and future prospects.

The company’s conference call allows for investor engagement and transparency regarding financial performance.

Certara’s client base, which includes over 2,400 biopharmaceutical companies and regulatory agencies, highlights its strong market presence and the potential for continued growth in the pharmaceutical sector.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Certara release its financial results for Q2 2025?

Certara will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 after market close on August 6th, 2025.

What time is Certara's conference call scheduled?

The conference call to discuss Certara's financial results is scheduled for 5:00 PM ET on August 6th, 2025.

How can investors participate in the conference call?

Investors can participate by registering online and are advised to register at least one day in advance.

Where can I find the webcast of the conference call?

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available in the "Investors" section of the Certara website.

What does Certara specialize in?

Certara specializes in model-informed drug development and provides biosimulation software and services for drug discovery.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CERT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of $CERT stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CERT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CERT in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/08/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/27/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CERT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CERT forecast page.

$CERT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CERT recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $CERT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Sean Laaman from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $16.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Luke Sergott from Barclays set a target price of $14.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Scott Schoenhaus from Keybanc set a target price of $18.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Joe Vruwink from Baird set a target price of $13.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 Jeff Garro from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $17.0 on 02/27/2025

Full Release



RADNOR, Pa., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in model-informed drug development, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter of 2025 after the market close on Wednesday, August 6



th



, 2025. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results at 5:00PM ET.





Investors interested in listening to the conference call are required to



register online.



It is recommended to register at least one day in advance.





A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the Certara website at



https://ir.certara.com/



.







About Certara







Certara accelerates medicines using biosimulation software, technology and services to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 2,400 biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and regulatory agencies across 70 countries. Learn more at certara.com.







Investor Relations Contact:







David Deuchler





Gilmartin Group







ir@certara.com









Media Contact:







Alyssa Horowitz







certara@pancomm.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.