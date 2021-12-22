Cerner Corporation (CERN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 23, 2021

Cerner Corporation (CERN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 11, 2022. Shareholders who purchased CERN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 22.73% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $90.67, the dividend yield is 1.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CERN was $90.67, representing a -1.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $92.34 and a 33.42% increase over the 52 week low of $67.96.

CERN is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Accenture plc (ACN) and SAP SE (SAP). CERN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.72. Zacks Investment Research reports CERN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.34%, compared to an industry average of 16.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cern Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CERN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CERN as a top-10 holding:

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (EDOC)

Fidelity Digital Health ETF (FDHT)

Global X Funds Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (AUSF)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH)

iShares MSCI USA Mid-Cap Multifactor ETF (MIDF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MIDF with an increase of 5.2% over the last 100 days. EDOC has the highest percent weighting of CERN at 5.71%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.