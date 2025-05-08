CeriBell, Inc Q1 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - CeriBell, Inc (CBLL) revealed Loss for first quarter of -$12.78 million

The company's earnings totaled -$12.78 million, or -$0.36 per share. This compares with -$8.52 million, or -$1.56 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 42.3% to $20.49 million from $14.40 million last year.

CeriBell, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$12.78 Mln. vs. -$8.52 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.36 vs. -$1.56 last year. -Revenue: $20.49 Mln vs. $14.40 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.