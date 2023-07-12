Cerenia (Maropitant Citrate) For Dogs: Safe Dosages And Uses

Experiencing motion sickness and vomiting can cause stress and anxiety for your dog.

If your dog regularly experiences motion sickness when traveling in the car (or is vomiting for a number of other reasons), your vet might turn to maropitant citrate, a medication more commonly known by its brand name Cerenia.

Not only can Cerenia alleviate your dog’s nausea and vomiting, its costs might also be covered by your pet insurance.

Here’s a look at Cerenia and whether it’s safe to give to your dog.

What Is Cerenia Used for in Dogs?

Cerenia is most commonly used to treat nausea and prevent motion sickness in dogs.

“Cerenia is an anti-nausea medication that is used to reduce the sensation of nausea and manage vomiting in dogs,” says Dr. Patrick Mahaney, V.M.D., veterinarian and advisor for Dr. Treat, a pet health and wellness startup based in San Francisco.

Cerenia is available as a tablet, which owners can give their dogs at home to help prevent nausea and vomiting, especially from car sickness.

Cerenia is also available as an injectable administered by a veterinarian, and is often used to prevent nausea and vomiting before surgery.

In addition to anti-nausea effects, Cerenia is also used to prevent coughing and even to treat pain in dogs, says Dr. Anna Massey, V.M.D., veterinarian and director of emergency and critical care at Red Bank Veterinary Hospital in New Jersey.

Is Cerenia Safe To Give to Dogs?

Cerenia is commonly used for dogs and is considered a safe medication.

When prescribed and given under the direction of a veterinarian, Cerenia is safe to give dogs, says Dr. Michael Thompson, D.V.M., veterinarian and founder of Pets Food Safety, an online resource about consumption safety in dogs.

Cerenia was first approved by the FDA to be used in dogs in 2007, and in 2012 for cats.

In March 2023, the FDA approved the first generic maropitant citrate tablets for use in dogs to prevent acute vomiting and vomiting due to motion sickness.

When Owners Can Give Cerenia to Dogs

Cerenia requires a veterinarian’s prescription and guidance on dosage, and should only be used as directed by your veterinarian.

Cerenia can be used to treat nausea and vomiting due to a variety of reasons, including the following:

Motion sickness

Kidney and liver disease

Pancreatitis

Inflammatory bowel disease

Gastroenteritis

Intestinal infections

Cancer (can help manage the side effects of chemotherapy)

Cerenia allows the patient to feel better as the cause for the vomiting is further investigated and may be a part of their short term treatment regimen, says Dr. Casey Robinson, D.V.M., veterinarian and medical director at IndeVets, a veterinary staffing service that partners with animal hospitals.

When Owners Shouldn’t Give Cerenia to Dogs

Cerenia should not be used in conjunction with the following:

Dogs under the age of 8 weeks should avoid taking the medication, as it can have adverse effects on bone marrow

Dogs with liver disease

Dogs with a possible intestinal obstruction

Dogs with underlying cardiac conditions, including an abnormal heart rhythm

Dogs on anti-arrhythmic medication

Dogs that may have ingested toxins

What Is a Safe Cerenia Dosage for Dogs?

A safe dosage of Cerenia will depend on several factors, including the dog’s weight and why it’s being used.

“Dogs having sudden-onset vomiting due to motion sickness require higher doses, while dogs having less-urgent vomiting related to other causes require lower dosing,” Mahaney says.

The average dose of Cerenia is 1 mg/kg body weight for intravenous or subcutaneous (under the skin) injection, and 2 mg/kg body weight for oral dosage, Massey says.

Can Dogs Overdose on Cerenia?

Dogs can overdose on Cerenia if the medication is not used properly and they are not under a veterinarian’s care.

“It is possible, as with any medication, to receive an overdosage,” Massey says. “However, the effects are typically not serious and are managed with supportive care.”

Can I Give My Dog Cerenia Every Day?

Cerenia can be given every 24 hours, but it’s important to follow your veterinarian’s directions to prevent overdosing your dog.

However, when used for acute vomiting, Cerenia should not be used for more than five days, Robinson says.

Cerenia Side Effects for Dogs

Dogs who receive Cerenia experience relief from the overwhelming feelings of nausea and the urge to vomit.

There are potential negative side effects of Cerenia, including:

Decrease or loss of appetite

Depression/lethargy

Hypersalivation

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Allergic reaction (anaphylaxis)

Pain or swelling at the site of the injection

How Long Does It Take for Cerenia To Start Working?

Cerenia is fast-acting and can provide relief quickly, depending on how it is dosed.

“For intravenous injections, Cerenia usually starts working within minutes; for subcutaneous injections, usually within an hour,” Massey says. “For oral doses, Cerenia usually takes a few hours for full effect.”

Keep in mind that not all dogs will have the same reaction to Cerenia, and it could take longer for it to take effect in some dogs.

How Long Does Cerenia Stay in a Dog’s System?

In otherwise healthy dogs with no liver issues, Cerenia’s effects usually last 24 hours.

Bottom Line

With the proper care and supervision of a veterinarian, Cerenia can be used to safely and effectively treat nausea and vomiting in dogs.

Your veterinarian will assess your dog’s response to the medication and ensure potential adverse side effects can be avoided.

It’s best to talk to your vet to see if your dog is a good candidate for an anti-nausea medication like Cerenia.

