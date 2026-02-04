Cerence Inc. Q1 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Cerence Inc. (CRNC) announced Loss for first quarter of -$5.24 million

The company's bottom line came in at -$5.24 million, or -$0.12 per share. This compares with -$24.29 million, or -$0.57 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 126.1% to $115.08 million from $50.90 million last year.

Cerence Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$5.24 Mln. vs. -$24.29 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.12 vs. -$0.57 last year. -Revenue: $115.08 Mln vs. $50.90 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ -0.01 To $ 0.08 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 58.00 M To $ 62.00 M Full year EPS guidance: $ -0.18 To $ 0.25 Full year revenue guidance: $ 300 M To $ 320 M

