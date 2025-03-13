Cerence Inc. Launches Cerence xUI, Innovative AI Assistant Platform for Next-Generation In-Vehicle User Experiences

Cerence Inc. launches Cerence xUI™, an AI assistant platform for advanced in-vehicle user experiences, partnering with automakers for deployment.

Quiver AI Summary

Cerence Inc. has launched Cerence xUI™, a new AI assistant platform designed to enhance in-vehicle user experiences by leveraging both edge and cloud technologies. This innovative platform utilizes the CaLLM™ family of large language models, developed in collaboration with NVIDIA and Microsoft, to create personalized and engaging automotive voice interactions. Cerence xUI allows automakers to implement a versatile system that can function as a cloud-based add-on or as an integrated solution within vehicles, thereby facilitating the swift integration of advanced AI features. The platform focuses on delivering seamless conversational experiences, reducing cognitive load for users through effective dialogue management, and providing access to real-time information across various domains. With the ability to be applied to both new and existing vehicles, Cerence xUI aims to redefine in-car user experiences and enhance driver satisfaction, while also ensuring privacy and security. CEO Brian Krzanich emphasized Cerence AI's commitment to partnering with automakers to innovate in this space.

Potential Positives

Cerence Inc. introduced Cerence xUI™, a cutting-edge AI assistant platform designed for automotive user experiences, positioning itself as a leader in the rapidly evolving conversational AI market.

The company has signed multiple strategic partnerships with global automakers, indicating strong industry demand for Cerence xUI and enhancing Cerence's credibility and market presence.

Cerence xUI's hybrid architecture allows for flexible deployment options, enabling automakers to enhance existing systems and introduce advanced features to both new and existing vehicles.

Cerence's collaboration with NVIDIA and Microsoft for the development of the CaLLM family of language models showcases its commitment to leveraging top-tier technology to deliver advanced, personalized, and secure user experiences in vehicles.

Potential Negatives

The release does not provide specific details on the performance or success metrics of Cerence xUI, which may raise questions about the platform's effectiveness and reliability.

There is no mention of any customer feedback or case studies from the proof-of-concept programs, which could lead to skepticism regarding the actual user experience and adoption rates.

The company does not address potential competition in the conversational AI space, which could imply vulnerabilities in market positioning and the need for differentiation.

FAQ

What is Cerence xUI™?

Cerence xUI™ is an agentic AI assistant platform designed to enhance in-vehicle user experiences through conversational AI technology.

How does Cerence xUI benefit automakers?

Cerence xUI provides a flexible platform allowing automakers to easily integrate advanced AI features into both new and existing vehicles.

What technologies power the CaLLM family of models?

The CaLLM models leverage NVIDIA AI Enterprise and are fine-tuned on automotive datasets to ensure optimized performance and reduced latency.

When will Cerence present at NVIDIA GTC?

Cerence will present alongside industry leaders on March 20, 2025, at 4:00 PM PT during the NVIDIA GTC event.

What are the key features of Cerence xUI?

Key features include conversation threads, personalized interactions, and access to general and domain-specific knowledge tailored for in-car use.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CRNC Insider Trading Activity

$CRNC insiders have traded $CRNC stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JENNIFER SALINAS (EVP Chief Admin Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 57,483 shares for an estimated $321,947 .

. THOMAS L BEAUDOIN has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 48,491 shares for an estimated $286,409 .

. NILS SCHANZ (EVP Product & Technology) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 32,259 shares for an estimated $104,716 .

. CHRISTIAN MENTZ (EVP, Chief Revenue Officer) sold 3,600 shares for an estimated $53,028

KATHERINE ROMAN (VP Corporate Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,860 shares for an estimated $11,008.

$CRNC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $CRNC stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



BURLINGTON, Mass., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Cerence Inc.



(NASDAQ: CRNC) (“Cerence AI”), a global leader pioneering conversational AI-powered user experiences, today introduced Cerence xUI™, its agentic AI assistant platform that works across the edge and the cloud to advance the next generation of LLM-powered in-vehicle user experiences. Underscoring its deep expertise at the intersection of AI innovation and the unique requirements of the automotive UX, Cerence AI has already signed several strategic, long-term partnership agreements as well as proof-of-concept programs with global automakers to deploy Cerence xUI as the basis for their future in-cabin experiences.





Fast-moving technological advancements and increasing user engagement with LLM-powered assistant platforms are driving automakers to examine how they can quickly and cost-effectively bring expanded AI features into their cars. Cerence xUI delivers on this need, offering an automotive-specific voice assistant platform that leverages the CaLLM™ family of cloud and embedded LLMs and SLMs, developed and optimized in partnership with



NVIDIA



and



Microsoft



; third-party LLMs; real-time data sources; and contextual data from the car to create an engaging, conversational interface that can complete tasks, answer questions, and entertain users. The platform also delivers enhanced personalization, remembering individual preferences and tailoring its responses and proactive suggestions based on user patterns and contextual information.





Cerence xUI’s hybrid architecture runs both in the cloud as well as on-board in the vehicle on different industry solutions, optimized first on



NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin



. This enables automakers to deploy the platform as suits them best: as a cloud-based add-on on top of existing embedded infotainment systems; as a complement to existing hybrid systems already on the road; or as the basis for a fully integrated cloud and embedded system. This makes it easy for OEMs to leverage Cerence AI’s unique expertise in automotive systems integration and AI-powered user experience to easily deliver upgraded, LLM-powered features and capabilities to both current and future vehicles, including:









Conversation Threads



: Streamlined, coherent interactions that can span complex, multi-step queries, both within a single application and across varying cloud and embedded applications – all using natural, conversational language



: Streamlined, coherent interactions that can span complex, multi-step queries, both within a single application and across varying cloud and embedded applications – all using natural, conversational language





Conversational UX Tailored for the In-Car Environment



: Seamless, intuitive, and engaging interaction experience – concise and appropriate for in-car use, minimizing cognitive load for the driver and passengers through proprietary parallel multi-user interaction technology



: Seamless, intuitive, and engaging interaction experience – concise and appropriate for in-car use, minimizing cognitive load for the driver and passengers through proprietary parallel multi-user interaction technology





General and Domain-Specific Knowledge



: Comprehensive knowledge across various domains such as travel, music, sports, and news, leveraging content provider partners and real-time data sources to enable OEMs to offer both static and dynamic information streams to users











As the foundation for Cerence xUI, the CaLLM family of language models is based on open-source foundation models and fine-tuned on Cerence AI's automotive dataset. Leveraging



NVIDIA AI Enterprise



, an end-to-end, cloud-native software platform optimized for inference performance including



NVIDIA TensorRT-LLM



and



NVIDIA NeMo



™, Cerence AI has optimized CaLLM to serve as the central agentic orchestrator facilitating enriched driver experiences integrating both the edge and the cloud. In addition, CaLLM Edge offers a range of models, including Meta’s Llama family and Microsoft’s Phi family, that are finetuned with Cerence AI’s extensive automotive datasets to deliver specialized AI for automotive use cases. As a result, the CaLLM family of language models is intended to deliver advanced performance, reduced latency, enhanced privacy and security, and robust protection against malicious or unwanted interactions via smart guardrailing – as well as cost efficiency for automakers.





“Automakers and transportation OEMs are moving quickly to bring AI and LLMs into their cars, turning to Cerence AI as a trusted, SOC agnostic partner to help them develop and deploy agentic, conversational user experiences that delight their drivers,” said Brian Krzanich, CEO, Cerence AI. “Cerence xUI unites the power of generative AI with the intelligence and finesse of our dataset, enabling OEMs to swiftly and smoothly create agentic in-car user experiences with a smart, integrated cloud-embedded approach. This means they can deploy new and advanced capabilities not only to new cars, but to cars already on the road – delivering added value to their drivers even after vehicle purchase.”





As Cerence AI continues to pioneer the in-car user experience with the introduction of xUI, the company will present alongside AI leaders from NVIDIA, JLR, and Renault at NVIDIA GTC on March 20, 2025, at 4:00 PM PT. Together, these industry leaders will discuss the future of AI-powered in-car assistants, including the importance of integrating embedded in-car models and cloud-hosted AI to deliver agentic experiences that make every journey safer, smarter, and more enjoyable. The session will be hosted live in San Jose, Calif., and broadcast virtually; to register, visit



www.nvidia.com/gtc/



.





More information about Cerence xUI can be found



here



. To learn more about Cerence AI, visit



www.cerence.ai



, and follow the company on



LinkedIn



.







About Cerence Inc.







Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) is a global industry leader in creating intuitive, seamless, AI-powered experiences across automotive and transportation. Leveraging decades of innovation and expertise in voice, generative AI, and large language models, Cerence powers integrated experiences that create safer, more connected, and more enjoyable journeys for drivers and passengers alike. With more than 500 million cars shipped with Cerence technology, the company partners with leading automakers, transportation OEMs, and technology companies to advance the next generation of user experiences. Cerence is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations globally and a worldwide team dedicated to pushing the boundaries of AI innovation. For more information, visit



www.cerence.ai



.







Contact Information









Kate Hickman



| Tel: 339-215-4583 | Email:



kate.hickman@cerence.com





